NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 53,109 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

