NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after acquiring an additional 984,185 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 718,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

NYSE D opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

