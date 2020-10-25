NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of -209.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.