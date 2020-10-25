NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after purchasing an additional 681,447 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,620,000 after purchasing an additional 294,568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,500,000 after purchasing an additional 259,374 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,660 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.57.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

