NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.33 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

