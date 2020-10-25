NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,514.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,452.63. The stock has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,809.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

