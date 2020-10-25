NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $428,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 32.0% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

UNP stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $210.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

