NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $535,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 42.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $41.41 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06.

