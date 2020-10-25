NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $586,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266,614 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $18.16 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

