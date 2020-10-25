NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $956,000 Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 123.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

