NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $981,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF opened at $159.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average of $146.23. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

