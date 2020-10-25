NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $992,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

TMO stock opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,650 shares of company stock valued at $51,776,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.