NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after buying an additional 1,061,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,767,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,989,000 after buying an additional 391,611 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Ciena stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,064. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

