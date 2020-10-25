NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

NYSE JPM opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

