NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Target by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $160.23 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

