NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,245,640,000 after acquiring an additional 62,317 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $10,035,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,543,111,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $329.61 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.60 and its 200 day moving average is $308.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

