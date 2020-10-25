NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after acquiring an additional 527,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $14,468,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

