NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 4,702 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,832,000 after acquiring an additional 328,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $111.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.