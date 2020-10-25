NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 730 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

