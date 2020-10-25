NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average is $93.86. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

