NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

