NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,239 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 117.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,772,000 after purchasing an additional 558,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.19.

NVDA opened at $543.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.01. The stock has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.