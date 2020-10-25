NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 710 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after buying an additional 356,163 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,529,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29,652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 275,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,123,000 after purchasing an additional 274,882 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $283.34 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.