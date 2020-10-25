NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $558,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $955,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

