NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.14% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

