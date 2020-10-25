NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 77,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 92.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 171,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 82,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40,740.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 186,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 185,778 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Valero Energy stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.