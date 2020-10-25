NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 56.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 75.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,391,000 after buying an additional 760,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,242,063 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after buying an additional 116,013 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 192.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,219 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 35,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.88 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $132.42. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

