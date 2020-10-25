NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

