NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, October 27th

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $303.07 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $308.06. The firm has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.07). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $266.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.27.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,946 shares of company stock worth $14,611,361. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,031,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,306 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,311,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

