NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-551 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.99 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.83-0.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $25,648.56. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.