Nexus Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Binance. Nexus has a market cap of $11.94 million and $45,815.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

