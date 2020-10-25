Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 179.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nielsen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,138,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nielsen by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nielsen by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nielsen by 14.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $14.18 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.