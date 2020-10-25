NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NiSource were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,871,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,418.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,447.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,854,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BofA Securities raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.31 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

