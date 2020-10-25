Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,759,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

NYSE:NSC opened at $215.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.27. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.