Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,759,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $215.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average of $189.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

