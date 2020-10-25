Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 22.25-22.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $22.25-22.65 EPS.
Shares of NOC opened at $308.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.81. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.
