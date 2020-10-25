Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.25-22.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $22.25-22.65 EPS.

Shares of NOC opened at $308.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.81. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

