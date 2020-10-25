NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after buying an additional 7,919,787 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,045,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,228,000 after buying an additional 3,715,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2,269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,186,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after buying an additional 3,052,067 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,079,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,548,000 after buying an additional 2,073,966 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,351,000 after buying an additional 1,770,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.