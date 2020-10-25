Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Announces Earnings Results

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, reports. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $24.97 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $204.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $49,514.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 1,618 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,045.50. Insiders bought a total of 2,868 shares of company stock worth $70,996 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.