Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Novocure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Novocure from $89.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $123.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. Novocure has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novocure will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Novocure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $5,253,138.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,899.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $68,445.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 649,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,661,901. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Novocure by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

