NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NCNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued an average rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. NuCana has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 24.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

