Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.26.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

