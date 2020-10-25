OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cormark upped their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$1.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.43. OceanaGold Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$132.84 million during the quarter.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

