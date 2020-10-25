Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) versus Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BASX) Financial Survey

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oceaneering International and Basic Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International $2.05 billion 0.20 -$348.44 million ($0.82) -5.01 Basic Energy Services $567.25 million 0.01 -$181.90 million N/A N/A

Basic Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oceaneering International.

Profitability

This table compares Oceaneering International and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International -33.67% -4.16% -1.53% Basic Energy Services -60.99% -199.32% -26.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Oceaneering International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Oceaneering International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Oceaneering International has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oceaneering International and Basic Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International 1 9 2 0 2.08 Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oceaneering International currently has a consensus target price of $11.21, indicating a potential upside of 172.75%. Given Oceaneering International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oceaneering International is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Summary

Oceaneering International beats Basic Energy Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 275 work-class ROVs. The company's Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing steel tubes, thermoplastic hoses, and termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves, as well as offers riserless light well intervention services. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flow line tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, and umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention services. The company's Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services for the safety of customers' facilities onshore and offshore; third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-energy industries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment; hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated a fleet of 306 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. This segment owned and operated 762 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 87 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 24 air compressor packages, 32 snubbing units, and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

