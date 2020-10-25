OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Shares of OFG opened at $15.02 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $771.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In related news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi purchased 3,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $36,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,074.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 5,825 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $76,249.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,248 shares of company stock worth $299,933. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.