Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,315,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,303,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,820 shares of company stock valued at $207,789. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.