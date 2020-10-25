Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.79

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $116.79 and traded as high as $168.57. Omega Flex shares last traded at $166.90, with a volume of 3,060 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.82 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Flex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Flex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Flex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.