OMG Network Hits Market Cap of $469.06 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00025784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $469.06 million and $101.43 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.01786496 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.