OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,345,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,533,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $308.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

