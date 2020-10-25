OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 220,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.51 million, a PE ratio of -348.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Celestica’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

