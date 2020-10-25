OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

